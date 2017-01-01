MIT News Magazine

May/June 2017
Expanding Makerworld
Project Manus reboots MIT’s makerspaces.
Also in this issue

MIT CLASS NOTES
MIT News Feature

The Engineer Who Ended the Ketchup Bottle Battle

Kripa Varanasi, SM ’02, PhD ’04, solves practical problems by keeping liquids from sticking to solid surfaces.

Alumni Letters

My View

Miles to Go Before I Sleep

My pillow may beckon, but p-sets await.

Seen on Campus

A Random Act of Kindness in the Infinite Corridor

Second Random Acts of Kindness Week encourages connections on campus.

77 Mass Ave

The Nth Annual Python Bee

During Bad Ideas Weekend, practicality goes out the window.

77 Mass Ave

Organic 3-D Printing

3-D printing goes organic.

77 Mass Ave

From the President: Profoundly Global and American

For the MIT community, it’s not an either/or proposition.

77 Mass Ave

A Drug Treatment for Hearing Loss

New approach promotes growth of sound-detecting hair cells.

77 Mass Ave

Minimizing the VW Scandal’s Impact

Excess emissions will cause 1,200 premature deaths in Europe, but retrofitting could prevent many more.

77 Mass Ave

Mind-Reading Robots

CSAIL system lets humans correct robots’ mistakes by thinking.

Meet the Author

Why America’s Middle Class is Vanishing

Why the middle class is shrinking.

1865

The First U.S. House to Go Solar

The birth of a pioneering solar research program at MIT.

Alumni Profile

Energy Executive Joseph Timms ’58 Learned the Value of Hard Work at MIT

Retired energy executive serves professional organizations.

Alumni Profile

A Work-Study Job in the Admissions Office Led Eduardo Grado ’83 to a Career in Minority Recruiting

Recruiter honored for mentoring minority students.

Alumni Profile

At Amazon, Chemical Engineer Russell Allgor, PhD ’97, Works on Making Deliveries Faster and Cheaper

Amazon supply chain head gears up for drones.

Puzzle Corner

Donor Profile

Malcom B. Strandberg

Cambridge, Massachusetts

Alumni Letters

