Deep-learning techniques have made it easier and easier for anyone to forge convincing misinformation. But just how easy? Two researchers at the United Nations decided to find out.

In a new paper, they used only open-source tools and data to show how quickly they could get a fake UN speech generator up and running. They used a readily available language model that had been trained on text from Wikipedia and fine-tuned it on all the speeches given by political leaders at the UN General Assembly from 1970 to 2015. Thirteen hours and $7.80 later (spent on cloud computing resources), their model was spitting out realistic speeches on a wide variety of sensitive and high-stakes topics from nuclear disarmament to refugees.

The researchers tested the model on three types of prompts: general topics (e.g. “climate change”), opening lines from the UN Secretary-General’s remarks, and inflammatory phrases (e.g. “immigrants are to blame …”). They found that outputs from the first category closely matched the style and cadence of real UN speeches roughly 90% of the time. Likely because of the diplomatic nature of the training data, outputs from the third category required more work to generate, producing convincing outputs about 60% of the time.

The case study demonstrates the speed and ease with which it’s now possible to disseminate fake news, generate hate speech, and impersonate high-profile figures, with disturbing implications. The researchers conclude that a greater global effort is needed to work on ways of detecting and responding to AI-generated content.

