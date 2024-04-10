Generative AI can turn your most precious memories into photos that never existed

“It’s very easy to see when you’ve got the memory right, because there is a very visceral reaction,” says Pau Garcia, founder of Domestic Data Streamers. “It happens every time. It’s like, ‘Oh! Yes! It was like that!’”

In 1960s post-civil war Barcelona, 14-year-old Denia (now 73) and her family, newly arrived from Alcalá de Júcar, found solace and excitement in the lively dance hall ‘La Gavina Azul’. It was a sanctuary of joy amid the post-war reality, where the thrill of music and dance promised freedom from daily monotony and poverty of that time. DOMESTIC DATA STREAMERS

Dozens of people have now had their memories turned into images in this way via Synthetic Memories, a project run by Domestic Data Streamers. The studio uses generative image models, such as OpenAI’s DALL-E, to bring people’s memories to life. Since 2022, the studio, which has received funding from the UN and Google, has been working with immigrant and refugee communities around the world to create images of scenes that have never been photographed, or to re-create photos that were lost when families left their previous homes.

Now Domestic Data Streamers is taking over a building next to the Barcelona Design Museum to record people’s memories of the city using synthetic images. Anyone can show up and contribute a memory to the growing archive, says Garcia.

Synthetic Memories could prove to be more than a social or cultural endeavor. This summer, the studio will start a collaboration with researchers to find out if its technique could be used to treat dementia.

Memorable graffiti

The idea for the project came from an experience Garcia had in 2014, when he was working in Greece with an organization that was relocating refugee families from Syria. A woman told him that she was not afraid of being a refugee herself, but she was afraid of her children and grandchildren staying refugees because they might forget their family history: where they shopped, what they wore, how they dressed.

Garcia got volunteers to draw the woman’s memories as graffiti on the walls of the building where the families were staying. “They were really bad drawings, but the idea for synthetic memories was born,” he says. Several years later, when Garcia saw what generative image models could do, he remembered that graffiti. ”It was one of the first things that came to mind,” he says.

In 1990, 14-year-old Emerund lived in a small Cameroonian village, spending his afternoons helping his mother in the fields planting corn and potatoes after school. These moments were a mix of duty and joy as he balanced the responsibilities towards his family with the simple pleasures of being close to nature and his siblings. These memories from his childhood hold a special place in his heart, as he remembered one specific part of the fields where his siblings would play hide and seek with their mother. DOMESTIC DATA STREAMERS

The process that Garcia and his team have developed is simple. An interviewer sits down with a subject and gets the person to recall a specific scene or event. A prompt engineer with a laptop uses that recollection to write a prompt for a model, which generates an image.

His team has built up a kind of glossary of prompting terms that have proved to be good at evoking different periods in history and different locations. But there’s often some back and forth, some tweaks to the prompt, says Garcia: “You show the image generated from that prompt to the subject and they might say, ‘Oh, the chair was on that side’ or ‘It was at night, not in the day.’ You refine it until you get it to a point where it clicks.”