Meet the MIT Technology Review AI team in London

The AI Act’s Impacts on Policy and Regulations

The AI Act is here, and companies in the US and the UK will have to comply with it if they want to do business in the EU. I will be sitting down with Dragoș Tudorache, one of the key politicians behind the law, to walk you through what companies need to take into account right now.

Venturing into AI Opportunity

The European startup scene has long played second fiddle to the US. But with the rise of open-source AI unicorn Mistral and others, hopes are rising that European startups could become more competitive in the global AI marketplace. Paul Murphy, a partner at venture capital firm Lightspeed, one of the first funds to invest in Mistral, will tell us all about his predictions.

The Business of Solving Big Challenges with AI

Colin Murdoch, Google DeepMind’s chief business officer, will show us why AI is so much more than generative AI and how it can help solve society’s greatest challenges, from gene editing to sustainable energy and computing.

And the best bit of all: the post-conference drinks! A conference in London would not be nearly as fun without some good old-fashioned networking in a pub afterward. So join us April 16–17 in London, and get the inside scoop on how AI is transforming the world. Get your tickets here.

Before you go… We have a freebie to give you a taster of the event. Join me and MIT Technology Review’s editors Niall Firth and David Rotman for a free half-hour LinkedIn Live session today, March 26. We’ll discuss how AI is changing the way we work. Bring your questions and tune in here at 4pm GMT/12pm EDT/9am EDT.

Now read the rest of The Algorithm

Deeper Learning

The tech industry can’t agree on what open-source AI means. That’s a problem.

Suddenly, “open source” is the latest buzzword in AI circles. Meta has pledged to create open-source artificial general intelligence. And Elon Musk is suing OpenAI over its lack of open-source AI models. Meanwhile, a growing number of tech leaders and companies are setting themselves up as open-source champions. But there’s a fundamental problem—no one can agree on what “open-source AI” means.

Definitions wanted: Open-source AI promises a future where anyone can take part in the technology’s development. That could accelerate innovation, boost transparency, and give users greater control over systems that could soon reshape many aspects of our lives. But what even is it? What makes an AI model open source, and what disqualifies it? The answers could have significant ramifications for the future of the technology. Read more from Edd Gent.