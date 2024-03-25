The tech industry can’t agree on what open-source AI means. That’s a problem.

But there’s a fundamental problem—no one can agree on what “open-source AI” means.

On the face of it, open-source AI promises a future where anyone can take part in the technology’s development. That could accelerate innovation, boost transparency, and give users greater control over systems that could soon reshape many aspects of our lives. But what even is it? What makes an AI model open source, and what disqualifies it?

The answers could have significant ramifications for the future of the technology. Until the tech industry has settled on a definition, powerful companies can easily bend the concept to suit their own needs, and it could become a tool to entrench the dominance of today’s leading players.

Entering this fray is the Open Source Initiative (OSI), the self-appointed arbiters of what it means to be open source. Founded in 1998, the nonprofit is the custodian of the Open Source Definition, a widely accepted set of rules that determine whether a piece of software can be considered open source.

Now, the organization has assembled a 70-strong group of researchers, lawyers, policymakers, activists, and representatives from big tech companies like Meta, Google, and Amazon to come up with a working definition of open-source AI.

The open-source community is a big tent, though, encompassing everything from hacktivists to Fortune 500 companies. While there’s broad agreement on the overarching principles, says Stefano Maffulli, OSI’s executive director, it’s becoming increasingly obvious that the devil is in the details. With so many competing interests to consider, finding a solution that satisfies everyone while ensuring that the biggest companies play along is no easy task.

Fuzzy criteria

The lack of a settled definition has done little to prevent tech companies from adopting the term.

Last July, Meta made its Llama 2 model, which it referred to as open source, freely available, and it has a track record of publicly releasing AI technologies. “We support the OSI’s effort to define open-source AI and look forward to continuing to participate in their process for the benefit of the open source community across the world,” Jonathan Torres, Meta’s associate general counsel for AI, open source, and licensing told us.