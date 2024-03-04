Advancing AI innovation with cutting-edge solutions  

Sponsored
AI is helping organizations in nearly every industry increase productivity, engage customers, realize operational efficiencies, and gain a competitive edge. Advances in supercomputing in the cloud and the ability to achieve processing at an exascale level are major catalysts for this new era of AI innovation.
Common AI use cases today include personalized healthcare and targeted therapies, virtual assistants and chatbots, financial fraud detection, predictive maintenance, autonomous cars and machinery, energy management, and accelerated scientific discoveries.
Some companies are deep into their AI journey, delivering advanced AI-enabled products and services, but many businesses are at the early stages and are struggling with where and how to best apply AI in their business. AI is complex, requiring new skills, tools, and technologies.
To accelerate AI development and integration, organizations can benefit from a trusted partner that has AI expertise across the complete technology stack. The right AI solution provider can help determine the best AI strategy for a company’s specific business model and provide comprehensive, unified services, advanced infrastructure, and tools specifically designed for AI.
Companies across the world are turning to Microsoft to help them transform their business with innovative, secure, and responsible AI. At the forefront of artificial intelligence, Microsoft has delivered cutting-edge advances in vision, speech, language, decision-making, machine learning, and supercomputing infrastructure for more than 30 years. Hear how Microsoft AI solutions are helping organizations around the world achieve more in the video below.
Accelerating AI application development
Microsoft recently unveiled yet another round of AI services that can help businesses accelerate AI production, whether by adding intelligence to existing applications and processes or creating new ones from scratch. These new services include the following:
- Azure AI Studio, now in preview, empowers organizations and developers to innovate with AI. The platform, accessibly and responsibly designed, provides a one-stop shop for developers to seamlessly explore, build, test, and deploy AI solutions using state-of-the-art AI tools and machine learning models, all grounded in responsible AI practices. Developers can build generative AI applications, including copilot experiences, using out-of-the-box and customizable tooling and models with built-in security and compliance.
- Azure OpenAI Service offers industry-leading coding and language AI models and the latest advancements in generative AI for content creation, conversational AI, and data grounding.
- New GPT-4 Turbo in Azure OpenAI provides a leap forward with lower pricing, extended prompt length, and structured JSON formatting, delivering improved efficiency and control.
- GPT-4 Turbo with Vision is a new large multimodal model (LMM) developed by OpenAI that can analyze images and videos and provide textual responses to questions about them.
- DALL·E 3 is the latest image generation model from OpenAI, featuring enhanced image quality, more complex scenes, improved performance when rendering text in images, and more aspect ratio options.
Powering AI workloads
Microsoft is also reimagining every aspect of their data centers to deliver the agility, power, scalability, and efficiencies AI workloads demand. Microsoft’s pioneering performance for AI has ranked them as the number-one cloud in the Top500 List of the world’s supercomputers and powered innovations like a new battery material. AI trailblazers are building and training the most sophisticated models in the world on Microsoft Azure AI infrastructure.
Here are some of Microsoft’s latest infrastructure advancements:
- Custom-built silicon tailored for the Microsoft cloud offers optimized performance for AI and enterprise workloads. Azure Maia, an AI accelerator chip, is specifically designed to run cloud-based training and inferencing for AI workloads, such as OpenAI models, Bing, GitHub Copilot, and ChatGPT. Azure Cobalt is a cloud-native chip optimized for performance, power efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.
- New Azure Boost enables greater network and storage performance at scale, improves security, and reduces servicing impact for specialized AI clusters or general-purpose compute workloads.
- Microsoft copilot for Azure simplifies operations and management with an AI companion that can help users design, operate, optimize, and troubleshoot infrastructure from cloud to edge.
- New Azure NC H100 v5 virtual machine series built with NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs provide greater memory per GPU, increasing performance for mid-range AI training and generative AI inferencing. Microsoft will also add the latest NVIDIA H200 Tensor Core GPU to its fleet to support larger model inferencing with no increase in latency.
- NVIDIA AI foundry service supercharges the development and tuning of custom generative AI applications for enterprises and startups deploying on Microsoft Azure.
