The Download: Trump’s potential climate impact, and the end of cheap helium

Trump wants to unravel Biden’s landmark climate law. Here is what’s most at risk.
President Joe Biden’s crowning legislative achievement was enacting the Inflation Reduction Act, easily the nation’s largest investment into addressing the rising dangers of climate change.
Yet Donald Trump’s advisors and associates have clearly indicated that dismantling the landmark law would sit at the top of the Republican front-runner’s to-do list should he win the presidential election.
If he succeeds, it could stall the nation’s shift to cleaner industries and stunt efforts to cut the greenhouse-gas pollution warming the planet. The IRA’s tax credits for EVs and clean power projects appear especially vulnerable. But lots of other provisions could also come under attack. Read the full story.
—James Temple
The era of cheap helium is over—and that’s already causing problems
Helium is excellent at conducting heat. And at temperatures close to absolute zero, at which most other materials would freeze solid, helium remains a liquid. That makes it a perfect refrigerant for anything that must be kept very cold.
Liquid helium is therefore essential to any technology that uses superconducting magnets, including MRI scanners and some fusion reactors. Helium also cools particle accelerators, quantum computers, and the infrared detectors on the James Webb Space Telescope.
“It’s a critical element for the future,” says Richard Clarke, a UK-based helium resources consultant. However, it’s also played a critical role throughout the history of technology development, while remaining in tight supply.
As part of MIT Technology Review’s 125th anniversary series, we looked back at our coverage of how helium became such an important resource, and considered how demand might change in the future. Read the full story.
—Amy Nordrum
How Antarctica’s history of isolation is ending—thanks to Starlink
“This is one of the least visited places on planet Earth and I got to open the door,” Matty Jordan, a construction specialist at New Zealand’s Scott Base in Antarctica, wrote in the caption to the video he posted to Instagram and TikTok in October 2023.
In the video, he guides viewers through the hut, pointing out where the men of Ernest Shackleton’s 1907 expedition lived and worked.
The video has racked up millions of views from all over the world. It’s also kind of a miracle: until very recently, those who lived and worked on Antarctic bases had no hope of communicating so readily with the outside world.
That’s starting to change, thanks to Starlink, the satellite constellation developed by Elon Musk’s company SpaceX to service the world with high-speed broadband internet. Read the full story.
—Allegra Rosenberg
Wikimedia’s CTO: In the age of AI, human contributors still matter
Selena Deckelmann is the chief product and technology officer at the Wikimedia Foundation, the nonprofit that hosts and manages Wikipedia.
There she not only guides one of the most turned-to sources of information in the world but serves a vast community of “Wikipedians,” the hundreds of thousands of real-life individuals who spend their free time writing, editing, and discussing entries—in more than 300 languages—to make Wikipedia what it is today.
It is undeniable that technological advances and cultural shifts have transformed our online universe over the years—especially with the recent surge in AI-generated content—but Deckelmann still isn’t afraid of people on the internet. She believes they are its future. Read the full story.
—Rebecca Ackermann
1 The Supreme Court will decide whether states can control social media
It’ll start hearing arguments today about whether laws aimed at controlling online platforms in Texas and Florida are constitutional. (WP $)
+ Here’s what you need to know. (NYT $)
+ Texas’s law is dangerous. Striking it down could be even worse. (The Atlantic $)
2 Celebrities are being ‘deepfaked’ for adverts
AI-generated videos have them endorsing and promoting things they’ve never even heard of. (BBC)
+ These companies show why the next AI wave won’t revolve around chatbots. (Fast Company)
3 Inside TikTok’s live money-making machine
Live streaming can be hugely lucrative—for both the creator and TikTok itself—but there’s a dark side too. (ABC)
+ Influencers are getting younger and younger. (NBC)
4 A vending machine was secretly scanning undergrads’ faces
As privacy violations go, this is a pretty insidious and unnecessary one. (Ars Technica)
+ Computer scientists designing the future can’t agree on what privacy means. (MIT Technology Review)
5 China is set to dominate the future of electric cars
Thanks, at least partly, to years of careful investment and planning by its government. (Insider $)
+ Why the world’s biggest EV maker is getting into shipping. (MIT Technology Review)
6 People are reporting cracks in their Apple Vision Pros
Bad news about these headsets just keeps on coming. (Engadget)
+ Apple is exploring developing even more wearable devices. (Bloomberg $)
7 Digitally resurrecting your loved ones might be bad for you
Researchers claim it could create unhealthy dependence on the technology. (New Scientist $)
+ Technology that lets us “speak” to our dead relatives has arrived. Are we ready? (MIT Technology Review)
8 Could you endure living on Mars? 👨🚀
Physical concerns aside, it’d wreak havoc on most people’s minds. (NYT $)
+ These scientists live like astronauts without leaving Earth. (MIT Technology Review)
9 A man allegedly made $1.8 million eavesdropping on his wife’s calls
US regulators claim he traded on confidential information he overheard during her remote meetings. (The Guardian)
10 Meet the man whose job is to keep an ice cream factory cool 🍦
Engineering challenges don’t come much more delicious than this. (IEEE Spectrum)
“I understand that SpaceX is possibly withholding broadband internet services in and around Taiwan — possibly in breach of SpaceX’s contractual obligations with the U.S. government.”
—Republican Representative Mike Gallagher makes an explosive claim in a letter to Elon Musk, CNBC reports.
ChatGPT is about to revolutionize the economy. We need to decide what that looks like.
March 2023
Whether it’s based on hallucinatory beliefs or not, a gold rush has started over the last several months to make money from generative AI models like ChatGPT.
You can practically hear the shrieks from corner offices around the world: “What is our ChatGPT play? How do we make money off this?”
But while companies and executives want to cash in, the likely impact of generative AI on workers and the economy on the whole is far less obvious.
Will ChatGPT make the already troubling income and wealth inequality in the US and many other countries even worse, or could it in fact provide a much-needed boost to productivity? Read the full story.
—David Rotman
+ If you want to be happy, fill your days with ‘firsts’.
+ May these chatty cats bless your morning.
+ Please, don’t make tea in an air fryer.
+ This writing exercise could help you to better understand what you want from life.
