The Download: new AI regulations, and a running robot

After three years, the AI Act, the EU’s new sweeping AI law, jumped through its final bureaucratic hoop last week when the European Parliament voted to approve it.

But the reality is that the hard work starts now. The law will enter into force in May, and people living in the EU will start seeing changes by the end of the year. Regulators will need to get set up in order to enforce the law properly, and companies will have between up to three years to comply with the law.

Here’s what you need to know about what will (and crucially won’t) change after then—from the types of AI uses that will be banned, to a new era of AI transparency. Read the full story.

—Melissa Heikkilä

