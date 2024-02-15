Google’s new version of Gemini can handle far bigger amounts of data

The model was also able to identify moments of humor. When asked by the researchers to find a funny moment in the Apollo transcript, it picked out when astronaut Mike Collins referred to Armstrong as “the Czar.” (Probably not the best line, but you get the point).

In another demonstration, the team uploaded a 44-minute silent film featuring Buster Keaton and asked the AI to identify what information was on a piece of paper that, at some point in the movie, is removed from a character’s pocket. In less than a minute, the model found the scene and correctly recalled the text written on the paper. Researchers also repeated a similar task from the Apollo experiment, asking the model to find a scene in the film based on a drawing, which it completed.

Google says it put Gemini 1.5 Pro through the usual battery of tests it uses when developing large language models, including evaluations that combine text, code, images, audio and video. It found that 1.5 Pro outperformed 1.0 Pro on 87% of the benchmarks and more or less matched 1.0 Ultra across all of them while using less computing power.

The ability to handle larger inputs, Google says, is a result of progress in what’s called mixture-of-experts architecture. An AI using this design divides its neural network into chunks, only activating the parts that are relevant to the task at hand, rather than firing up the whole network at once. (Google is not alone in using this architecture; French AI firm Mistral released a model using it, and GPT-4 is rumored to employ the tech as well.)