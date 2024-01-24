How China is regulating robotaxis

This morning, I published a story looking at where the industry is going in the new year. Other than rebuilding the public trust that was lost last year, robotaxi companies are also struggling to find a realistic business model. It’s not a moonshot idea anymore, but it’s also not quite a feasible business yet.

The piece mostly focuses on the situation in the US, which is experiencing the most uncertainty because of that Cruise incident. But obviously, I’ve also been paying close attention to Chinese companies in this field. And this newsletter will be a crash course to bring you up to date on how the Chinese peers of Cruise and Waymo are doing now.

The US and China have been on similar timelines when it comes to autonomous-driving technology.

It’s hard to make a direct comparison because these companies don’t usually operate in the same market. Cruise and Waymo don’t exist in China at all; while some Chinese companies have set up research labs in the US and have been testing their vehicles here, they have no plan to compete in the US domestic market.

But there are so many developments happening in parallel. In the last two years, companies in both countries obtained permits to remove safety operators from the cars, charge passengers for the ride, expand their services to airports, and extend their operating hours to 24/7.

What it means is that robotaxis are nearly as accessible in China right now as they are in the US. If you are determined to try them out, there are several Chinese cities where you can find these self-driving vehicles on the streets—although you still can’t really use them for a regular commute.