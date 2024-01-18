​​A brain-dead man was attached to a gene-edited pig liver for three days

For three days, the man’s blood passed into the machine, through the pig liver, and back into his body.

This “extracorporeal,” or outside-the-body, liver—whose initial test was announced today by the University of Pennsylvania and a biotech company, eGenesis—is designed to help people survive acute liver failure, which can be caused by infection, poisoning, or (most commonly) too much alcohol.

A damaged liver can’t do its job removing toxins from the body, processing nutrients, and making protein. Hooking people up to an external one could buy them time. “You want to give the liver time to recover … or maintain them until transplant is available,” says Shaked.

EGENESIS AND ORGANOX

The liver test in Philadelphia is also the latest effort to experiment with organs from pigs that have been genetically engineered so their tissues are more compatible with people.

In earlier studies, at the University of Maryland, two men with terminal heart disease had their hearts replaced with hearts from pigs developed by another company, United Therapeutics.

Remarkably, each was able to live with the animal heart, but only for a short time; both died within two months of the transplant. Scientists continue to scrutinize why the hearts failed, but at least the second patient’s heart showed signs of rejection.

Now some doctors say the use of a pig organ that’s kept outside the body might prove easier to pull off, since it only needs to work for a limited time.

“If what we are doing is working in the way that we think it is, I believe this technology will be the first pig organ out there in real clinical use,” says Shaked.