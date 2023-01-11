The entrepreneur dreaming of a factory of unlimited organs

Rothblatt arrived at West Point by helicopter, powering down over the Hudson River. It was an arrival suitable for a president, but it also brought to mind the delivery of an organ packed in dry ice, arriving somewhere just in time to save a person’s life. I later learned that Rothblatt, an avid pilot with a flying exploit registered by Guinness World Records, had been at the controls herself.

Rothblatt’s dramatic personal story was already well known. She had been a successful satellite entrepreneur, but after her daughter Jenesis was diagnosed with a fatal lung disease, she had started a biotechnology company, United Therapeutics. Drugs like the one that United developed are now keeping many patients like Jenesis alive. But she might eventually need a lung transplant. Rothblatt therefore had set out to solve that problem too, using technology to create what she calls an “unlimited supply of transplantable organs.”

Lawyer and entrepreneur Martine Rothblatt in a 2014 photo. PETER HAPAK/TRUNK ARCHIVE

The entrepreneur explained her plans with the help of an architect’s rendering of an organ farm set on a lush green lawn, its tube-like sections connected whimsically in a snowflake pattern. Solar panels dotted the roofs, and there were landing pads for electric drones. The structure would house a herd of a thousand genetically modified pigs, living in strict germ-free conditions. There would be a surgical theater and veterinarians to put the pigs to sleep before cutting out their hearts, kidneys, and lungs. These lifesaving organs—designed to be compatible with human bodies—would be loaded into electric copters and whisked to transplant centers.

Back then, Rothblatt’s vision seemed not only impossible but “phantasmagoric,” as she has called it. But in the last year it has come several steps closer to reality. In September 2021, a surgeon in New York connected a kidney from a genetically engineered pig developed by Rothblatt’s company to a brain-dead person—an experiment to see whether the kidney survived. It did. Since then, US doctors have attempted another six pig-to-human transplants.

The most dramatic of these, and the only one in a living person, was a 2022 case in Maryland, where a 57-year-old man with heart failure lived two months with a pig heart supplied by Rothblatt’s company. The surgeon, Bartley Griffith, said it was “quite amazing” to be able to converse with a man with a pig’s heart beating in his chest. The patient eventually died, but the experiment nonetheless demonstrated the first life-sustaining pig-to-human organ transplant. According to United, formal trials of pig organs could get underway in 2024.

At the center of all this is Rothblatt, a lawyer with a PhD in medical ethics whom New York magazine dubbed the “Trans-Everything CEO.” That isn’t only because she changed her gender from male to female in midlife, as she writes in her book From Transgender to Transhuman. She’s also a prolific philosopher on the ethics of the future who has advocated civil rights for computer programs, compared the traditional division of the sexes to racial apartheid, and founded a transhumanist religion, Terasem, which holds that “death is optional and God is technological.” She is a frank proponent of human immortality, whether it’s achieved by creating software versions of living people or, perhaps, by replacing their organs as they age.

Since the pig organ transplants garnered front-page headlines, Rothblatt has been on a tour of medical meetings, taking the podium to describe the work. But she has rebuffed calls from journalists, including me. The reason: “I promised myself no more interviews until I accomplished something I felt worthy of one,” she wrote in an email. She included a list of the further successes she is aiming for. These include keeping a pig heart beating for three months in a patient, saving a person’s life with a pig kidney, or keeping any animal alive with a 3D-printed lung, another technology United is developing.

The next big step for pig organs will be an organized clinical trial to prove they save lives consistently. United and two competitors, eGenesis and Makana Therapeutics, which have their own pigs, are all in consultation with the US Food and Drug Administration about how to conduct such a trial. Kidney transplants are likely to be first.