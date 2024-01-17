A new AI-based risk prediction system could help catch deadly pancreatic cancer cases earlier

As a result, it’s essential to try to catch pancreatic cancer at the earliest stage possible. A team of researchers from MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) worked with Limor Appelbaum, a staff scientist in the department of radiation oncology at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, to develop an AI system that predicts a patient’s likelihood of developing pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), the most common form of the cancer.

The system outperformed current diagnostic standards and could someday be used in a clinical setting to identify patients who could benefit from early screening or testing, helping catch the disease earlier and save lives. The research was published in the journal eBioMedicine last month.

The researchers’ goal was a model capable of predicting a patient’s risk of being diagnosed with PDAC in the next six to 18 months, making early-stage detection and cure more likely. To develop it, they examined their existing electronic health records.

The resulting system, known as PRISM, consists of two AI models. The first uses artificial neural networks to spot patterns in the data, which include patients’ ages, medical history, and lab results. It then calculates a risk score for an individual patient. The second AI model was fed the same data to generate a score, but used a simpler algorithm.

The researchers fed the two models anonymized data from 6 million electronic health records, 35,387 of which were PDAC cases, from 55 health-care organizations in the US.

The team used the models to evaluate patients’ PDAC risk every 90 days until there was no more sufficient data or or the patient was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. They followed up on all enrolled patients from six months after their first risk evaluation until 18 months after their last risk evaluation to see if they were diagnosed with PDAC in that time.

Among people who developed pancreatic cancer, the neural network identified 35% of them as high risk six to 18 months before their diagnosis, which the authors say is a significant improvement over current screening systems. For most of the general population, there is no recommended screening routine for pancreatic cancer the way there is for breast or colon cancer, and the current standard screening criteria catch around 10% of cases.

Given how important it is to detect the disease at the earliest stage possible, the system looks promising, says Michael Goggins, a professor of pathology and pancreatic cancer specialist at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, who was not involved in the project.