Less than a month after OpenAI was rocked by a crisis when its CEO, Sam Altman, was fired by its oversight board (in an apparent coup led by chief scientist Ilya Sutskever) and then reinstated three days later, the message is clear: it’s back to business as usual.

Yet OpenAI’s business is not usual. Many researchers still question whether machines will ever match human intelligence, let alone outmatch it. OpenAI’s team takes machines’ eventual superiority as given. “AI progress in the last few years has been just extraordinarily rapid,” says Leopold Aschenbrenner, a researcher on the superalignment team. “We’ve been crushing all the benchmarks, and that progress is continuing unabated.”

For Aschenbrenner and others at the company, models with human-like abilities are just around the corner. “But it won’t stop there,” he says. “We’re going to have superhuman models, models that are much smarter than us. And that presents fundamental new technical challenges.”

In July, Sutskever and fellow OpenAI scientist Jan Leike set up the superalignment team to address those challenges. “I’m doing it for my own self-interest,” Sutskever told MIT Technology Review in September. “It’s obviously important that any superintelligence anyone builds does not go rogue. Obviously.”

Amid speculation that Altman was fired for playing fast and loose with his company’s approach to AI safety, Sutskever’s superalignment team loomed behind the headlines. Many have been waiting to see exactly what it has been up to.

Dos and don'ts

The question the team wants to answer is how to rein in, or “align,” hypothetical future models that are far smarter than we are, known as superhuman models. Alignment means making sure a model does what you want it to do and does not do what you don’t want it to do. Superalignment applies this idea to superhuman models.

One of the most widespread techniques used to align existing models is called reinforcement learning via human feedback. In a nutshell, human testers score a model’s responses, upvoting behavior that they want to see and downvoting behavior they don’t. This feedback is then used to train the model to produce only the kind of responses that human testers liked. This technique is a big part of what makes ChatGPT so engaging.

The problem is that it requires humans to be able to tell what is and isn’t desirable behavior in the first place. But a superhuman model—the idea goes—might do things that a human tester can’t understand and thus would not be able to score. (It might even try to hide its true behavior from humans, Sutskever told us.)