Behind Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s push to get AI tools in developers’ hands

Two days later on another stage, in another venue, at another developers’ conference, Nadella made his second unannounced appearance of the week—this time at GitHub Universe. There Thomas Dohmke, GitHub’s CEO, was showing off a new version of the company’s AI programming tool, Copilot, that can generate computer code from natural language. Nadella was effusive: “I can code again!” he exclaimed.

Today, Nadella will be onstage speaking to developers at Microsoft Ignite, where the company is announcing even more AI-based developer tools, including an Azure AI Studio that will let devs choose between model catalogs from not only Microsoft, but also the likes of Meta, OpenAI, and Hugging Face, as well as new tools for customizing Copilot for Microsoft 365.

If it seems like Nadella is obsessed with developers, you’re not wrong. He’s making the rounds to tout all the ways they can use a new generation of AI-powered tools, like GitHub Copilot (Microsoft acquired GitHub in 2018) or the new suite of developer tools from OpenAI, a company in which Microsoft has reportedly invested some $13 billion.

Last week, Nadella took a 20-minute break from all of his onstage appearances to sit down with MIT Technology Review to talk about (you guessed it) developers. He repeatedly emphasized Microsoft’s longstanding focus on developers. But he also had a message: The way we create software is fundamentally changing.

Nadella believes a platform shift is underway, one that will prove just as significant as the shifts from mainframe to desktop or desktop to mobile. This time, the transition is to natural language AI tools, some of which he argues will lower the barrier to entry for software development, make existing developers more productive, and ultimately lead to a new era of creativity.

We present Nadella in his own words, below. His remarks have been edited and condensed somewhat for readability.

ON THE RELATIONSHIP WITH OPENAI

One criticism of OpenAI is that its very business is only possible via Microsoft, which has given the startup billions of dollars and access to the resources it needs to power its computing-intensive language model. Yet Microsoft is also highly dependent on OpenAI’s technology to power services like GitHub Copilot, Bing, and Office 365. Altman even joked about the partnership onstage. We asked Nadella about this relationship.