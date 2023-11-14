The Biggest Questions: How did life begin?

What’s the use?

Everyone contacted for this story agreed that the use of machine learning and other AI tools in research on the origins of life is at a very early stage. Some are wary of over-hyping the approach.

“It can’t tell us new stuff, because it knows what it knows,” says Valentina Erastova, a computational scientist at the University of Edinburgh. Machine-learning tools can only make accurate predictions after being fed enormous amounts of high-quality data, she says: “It can show you trends and it can show you links, but the links it will show are also completely biased by how you train it.”

What is clear is that AI-type tools can speed up what would otherwise be drudgery. For example, in 2018 Cronin’s team described a robot that can perform chemical experiments and analyses faster than humans. It used machine learning to assess the progress of reactions in real time, and to predict which mixtures would and would not react. Cronin has already spent years digitizing chemistry: he plans to use these systems to conduct experiments in prebiotic chemistry and discover pathways to the formation of life. In analogy to AlphaFold, he says he wants to make “AlphaSoup.”

The power of machine learning is that it can see patterns in huge data sets when humans can’t. “You pick up patterns in complex mixtures and pinpoint processes taking place that you can’t spot yourself,” says Huck. “It’s such a high-dimensional space that the patterns elude you.”

The hope is that these methods will enable researchers to finally understand what is happening in complex interacting mixtures like those found on the primordial Earth. “This [technology] allows us to study way bigger systems than before,” says Devergne.

There is one final question. Suppose one of the experiments succeeds and a biochemist manages to make a simple form of life in the lab—or suppose the Perseverance rover on Mars discovers an extraterrestrial microbe. How will we know if what we’re looking at is truly alive?

“This is an old problem in geochemistry,” says Jim Cleaves, a geochemist at Howard University in Washington, DC. “How do you say that something is living or not living?”

For Cronin, the answer is “assembly theory.” He and his colleagues argue that life’s distinguishing feature is that it produces large numbers of highly complex objects. They define an object’s complexity by the number of steps required to make it. In a 2021 study, they presented evidence that they could distinguish between samples produced by life and samples produced without it, based on the measured complexity of the molecules. Machine learning was used to speed up the analyses.