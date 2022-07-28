DeepMind has predicted the structure of almost every protein known to science

The expanded database could act as an important resource for scientists, helping them to better understand diseases. It could also speed innovation in drug discovery and biology.

“AlphaFold is probably the most major contribution from the AI community to the scientific community,” said Jian Peng, a computer science professor at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign who specialises in computational biology.

Since its release in 2020, researchers have already used AlphaFold to understand proteins that affect the health of honeybees and to develop an effective malaria vaccine.

The database allows researchers to look up 3D structures of proteins “almost as easily as doing a keyword Google search,” said Hassabis.

Predicting the structures of proteins is very time consuming, and having a tool with 200 million readily available protein structures will save researchers a lot of time, said Mohammed AlQuraishi, a systems biologist at Columbia University, who is not involved in DeepMind’s research.

AlphaFold could also help scientists to reassess previous research to better understand how diseases happen, Peng said.