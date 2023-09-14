This driverless car company is using chatbots to make its vehicles smarter

The UK-based firm has had a string of breakthroughs in the last few years. In 2021 it showed that it could take AI trained on the streets of London and use it to drive cars in four other cities across the UK, a challenge that typically requires significant reengineering. Last year it used that same AI to drive more than one kind of vehicle, another industry first. And now it can chat to its cars.

In a demo the company gave me this week, CEO Alex Kendall played footage taken from the camera on one of its Jaguar I-PACE vehicles, jumped to a random spot in the video, and started typing questions: “What’s the weather like?” The weather is cloudy. “What hazards do you see?” There is a school on the left. “Why did you stop?” Because the traffic light is red.

“We saw some remarkable things come up in the last couple of weeks,” said Kendall. “I never would have thought to ask something like this, but look—” He typed: “How many stories is the building on the right?” Three stories.

“Look at that!” he said, sounding like a proud dad. “We never trained it to do that. It’s really amazed us. We see this as a breakthrough in AI safety.”

“I’m impressed with LINGO-1’s capabilities,” says Pieter Abbeel, a robotics researcher at the University of California, Berkeley, and cofounder of the robotics company Covariant, who has played with a demo of the tech. Abbeel asked LINGO-1 what-if questions like “What would you do if the light were green?” “Almost every time it gave a very precise answer,” he says.

By quizzing the self-driving software every step of the way, Wayve hopes to understand exactly why and how its cars make certain decisions. Most of the time the cars drive fine. When they don’t, it’s a problem—as industry frontrunners like Cruise and Waymo have found.

Both those firms have rolled out small fleets of robotaxis on the streets of a few US cities. But the technology is far from perfect. Cruise and Waymo’s cars have been involved in multiple minor collisions (Waymo is reported to have killed a dog) and block traffic when they get stuck. San Francisco officials have claimed that in August two Cruise vehicles got in the way of an ambulance carrying an injured person, who later died in hospital. Cruise denies the officials’ account.

Wayve hopes that asking its own cars to explain themselves when they do something wrong will uncover flaws faster than poring over video playbacks or scrolling through error reports alone.