She was a semi-pro Go player but learned that biology is even harder

“I felt like part of the mystery of Go was that it was this unsolvable problem. You could get better and better and there was just no end to it,” says Joung, 32.

But by the time Google’s AlphaGo cracked the game, Joung had already found her way to a harder problem, At At Stanford University, during her undergraduate research in a neuroscience lab, she observed unusual behavior in brain cells called astrocytes. “We couldn’t figure it out,” she says.

Biology, she realized, was harder than Go. And it was her new fascination.

Her next stop was the Broad Institute, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and the lab of gene-editing expert Feng Zhang. She arrived in the early days of the excitement over the gene-editing tool CRISPR. There, Joung dove into “genome-scale screening,” or using tools such as CRISPR to alter each of the 20,000 genes in the human genome—and then watching to see what happens.