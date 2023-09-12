Robotics
With the help of these innovators, robots are being asked to do more than ever before—including driving cars, drilling tunnels, and aiding humans in space.
Computing
New developments in computing range from greener chips to a quantum computing breakthrough.
Biotechnology
These innovators are using technology to understand the body at the smallest scale, to find new ways to attack cancer, and to try to cure Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Climate and energy
The climate crisis demands answers from a variety of angles. These innovators are working to solve problems in carbon capture, battery-making, and managing the grid.