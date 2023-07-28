The Download: how AI could change politics, and lifting the lid on Facebook

1 It’s tricky to know what to make of new studies into Facebook

Meta disagrees with how independent researchers interpreted its data. (WSJ $)

+ The company collaborated with them on a multi-year project. (WP $)

+ The findings make it even more complicated to discern social media’s effects. (NYT $)

+ It also means there are no simple answers. (The Atlantic $)

2 Generative AI companies are desperate for your data

And it’s incredibly difficult to stop them from scraping it. (Vox)

+ YouTube is dubbing videos with AI-generated voices. (Rest of World)

+ Meta’s Llama 2 might not be as open-source as it claims. (IEEE Spectrum)

+ It looks like LinkedIn is developing an AI job application coach. (The Verge)

+ OpenAI’s hunger for data is coming back to bite it. (MIT Technology Review)

3 The quest for EV metals comes with a human cost

Miners are dying in Indonesia attempting to extract nickel. (Rest of World)

4 Won’t somebody please think of the kidfluencers?

Regulators are circling, and it’s harder to make money than it used to be. (Economist $)

+ Meet the wannabe kidfluencers struggling for stardom. (MIT Technology Review)

5 US intelligence services are trying to preserve a spying loophole

They’re trying to convince lawmakers to keep phone surveillance measures in place. (Wired $)

6 Infusing older mice with young blood helps them live longer

However, it doesn’t prove it’d work for humans. (NYT $)

+ Aging clocks aim to predict how long you’ll live. (MIT Technology Review)

7 The Cook Islands don’t know what to do about deep-sea mining

Residents are reluctant to publicly oppose their government’s pro-mining stance. (Hakai Magazine)

+ These deep-sea “potatoes” could be the future of mining for renewable energy. (MIT Technology Review)

8 Gene-edited food is on the rise

CRISPR works like natural breeding, just much faster. (Proto.Life)

+ How CRISPR could help save crops from devastation caused by pests. (MIT Technology Review)