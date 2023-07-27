Sponsored
AI builds momentum for smarter health care
Life sciences anticipates huge opportunities as AI helps boost targeted drug discovery, personalized health care, and more efficient production
In partnership withDataiku
The pharmaceutical industry operates under one of the highest failure rates of any business sector. The success rate for drug candidates entering capital Phase 1 trials—the earliest type of clinical testing, which can take 6 to 7 years—is anywhere between 9% and 12%, depending on the year, with costs to bring a drug from discovery to market ranging from $1.5 billion to $2.5 billion, according to Science.
AI builds momentum for smarter health care
This skewed balance sheet drives the pharmaceutical industry’s search for machine learning (ML) and AI solutions. The industry lags behind many other sectors in digitization and adopting AI, but the cost of failure—estimated at 60% of all R&D costs, according to Drug Discovery Today—is an important driver for companies looking to use technology to get drugs to market, says Vipin Gopal, former chief data and analytics officer at pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly, currently serving a similar role at another Fortune 20 company.
“All of these drugs fail due to certain reasons—they do not meet the criteria that we expected them to meet along some points in that clinical trial cycle,” he says. “What if we could identify them earlier, without having to go through multiple phases of clinical trials and then discover, ‘Hey, that doesn’t work.’”
The speed and accuracy of AI can give researchers the ability to quickly identify what will work and what will not, Gopal says. “That’s where the large AI computational models could help predict properties of molecules to a high level of accuracy—to discover molecules that might not otherwise be considered, and to weed out those molecules that, we’ve seen, eventually do not succeed,” he says.
This content was produced by Insights, the custom content arm of MIT Technology Review. It was not written by MIT Technology Review’s editorial staff.
Deep Dive
Artificial intelligence
Welcome to the new surreal. How AI-generated video is changing film.
Exclusive: Watch the world premiere of the AI-generated short film The Frost.
Meta’s latest AI model is free for all
The company hopes that making LLaMA 2 open source might give it the edge over rivals like OpenAI.
Eric Schmidt: This is how AI will transform the way science gets done
Science is about to become much more exciting—and that will affect us all, argues Google's former CEO.
Google DeepMind’s game-playing AI just found another way to make code faster
The AI-generated algorithms are already being used by millions of developers.
Stay connected
Get the latest updates from
MIT Technology Review
Discover special offers, top stories, upcoming events, and more.