The US city that scares Chinese Amazon sellers

In this story I published today, I investigate the rise of this new IP lawsuit trend, which may have impacted hundreds of thousands of e-commerce sellers—most of them from China.

What I found was an IP litigation industry that was much bigger than I had expected. In these lawsuits, plaintiffs usually claim that hundreds of online sellers infringed on their trademark, patent, or copyright. Then they ask platforms like Amazon to immediately freeze all the sellers’ accounts and ask the court to award them the account balance as statutory damage.

IP lawsuits, both legitimate ones and those that border on trolling, have existed for a long time. But what’s distinctive about this scheme—so new that it doesn’t have an official name yet—is the way they are filed in court to efficiently, inexpensively, and discreetly sue hundreds of sellers across different platforms at once. Using a document called Schedule A that classifies the defendants’ identities when the case is filed, these lawsuits make it easy for IP holders to claim they are being exploited by a big, conspiring criminal group of online sellers, whether it’s true or not.

The practices here are lawful—they are designed to protect rights owners in the e-commerce environment, where sellers are often overseas and anonymous. Schedule A makes it easier to confiscate the counterfeiters’ assets without alerting them early.

But I also talked to many defendants, attorneys, and academics who told me they feel this practice has been abused to become a lucrative business of suing sellers for sometimes baseless counterfeit claims.

Because it’s easy and inexpensive, the law firms that are proficient in these cases are recycling the filing templates and putting out hundreds of similar lawsuits every year, potentially getting millions of dollars from default judgments and settlements. In 2022, 938 Schedule A lawsuits were filed in the US, each targeting dozens or hundreds of defendants. About 85% of them were filed in the federal court in Chicago, and about one-third were filed by a single law firm.