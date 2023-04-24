Seizing “a watershed moment” for enterprise sustainability efforts

Laurel: To continue there, Stephanie, what is purposeful sustainability? How can an organization, especially c-suite leaders, apply this kind of framework to yield the greatest results, as Gita said, from the micro to the macro?

Stephanie: Laurel, I will use a framework that we apply to our own business within Accenture and advise our clients on. Our goal is to create what we call 360° Value for all of our stakeholders. That includes our clients, our people, our shareholders, our partners, and the communities that we operate in. We define 360° Value as delivering the financial business case, and unique value that a client may be seeking. Along with striving to partner with our clients to achieve greater progress on inclusion and diversity, re-skilling and up-skilling their people, achieving their sustainability goals, and creating meaningful experiences for their customers and employees.

We've developed a 360° Value reporting experience. We use that to bring together all of our ESG and financial metrics. This allows us to detail our progress and performance on our 360° Value goals. We actually produce that, and report and share that publicly and quarterly to really lead in that regard. We believe that reporting through the lens of 360° Value allows us simply to see more, and to see more clearly. We also advise clients on how to report, and communicate in the same way.

Laurel: Gita, what challenges will enterprises face when they are focusing on purposeful sustainability? Clearly there are also opportunities here as well.

Gita: Let me think of challenges. Let's step back and think of how do we assess for purposeful sustainability. One way is evolutionary, and the other way is revolutionary. Both of those involve different trajectories in terms of how the business grows, and how decisions are made. What do I mean by that? You take a company like Unilever or you take a Chevron, or even an Equinor, these companies are large, they have established practices. These are supertankers. Trying to guide those companies through these sustainable purposeful waters means you are making evolutionary changes. You really are. You're really trying to shape the future direction in which the company's moving, the supertanker is moving.

Revolutionary is very different. We have a fintech company that's been started by one of our, actually, our master finance alums. When we think of how all our clothes, and our cars, and everything arrivesd to us on these giant cargo ships from China and elsewhere, those cargo ships have people on them, and they're almost always men. They have to be there. These ships are not manned by robots. Those people, there's a huge problem with payments for these people, because they are on the ships 45 weeks a year, and the money they're supposed to get paid [needs to be transferred to them]... But the money doesn't reach their families for weeks on end. These are very poor people.

The ships collectively carry billions of dollars to pay their workers [of goods]. Let's think about this. What are the incentives here? The shipowners would like to reduce the amount of money they have to carry, because it's a huge business risk. The workers should and need to get paid on time. This fintech app allows this to happen and in real time, and the EU is one of the entities that is funding it. Now, this is revolutionary. What is the challenge here? The challenge here is scaling up; scaling up and figuring out how to put this in other contexts. There are many, many contexts in which this [technology] can be applied. That's what I would say, is these are the challenges, but there are y're fantastic opportunities when we start the framing, when we start with a framing that we want to build a business for the long term where there's a stakeholder perspective.

Laurel: This is an interesting example, Gita, because basically you're saying one very focused application of technology, which is this payment app, that also will help not just the workers, but also the owners of the boats. Also, I'm assuming other places in the supply chain know where this delivery of goods oil is going to. It is this probably an unrecognized need within the company itself. It's helping the workers in other ways, not just sustainability. Perhaps, one way of looking at sustainability is how we can actually help across the entire organization with other problems. It's not something that it's off on an island to itself. It actually can be integrated with everyday enterprise and business needs.