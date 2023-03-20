Weight-loss injections have taken over the internet. But what does this mean for people IRL?

Edenfield’s success story is the most popular post on a Reddit forum dedicated to weight-loss injections. Supportive commenters tell him he looks “decades younger” and is “very inspiring.” What you can’t read about—anywhere on the internet—are the experiences of his sister, a 54-year-old restaurant owner named Melissa Hall.

In October 2022, Hall began taking Mounjaro, an injectable diabetes medicine that was prescribed to her off-label as a weight-loss drug. She lost 27 pounds in a month and a half, but after her sixth weekly injection, she awoke feeling as though “I had ripped something in my abdomen, right down the middle.” She was diagnosed with pancreatitis, a sudden inflammation of the pancreas, and continued to experience “stabbing pain” for a week. Though she is now recovered, her doctor refuses to prescribe her Mounjaro again. (Pancreatitis is a known possible side effect of these drugs.)

The Incredible Shrinking Man and his sister are one family with two very different experiences of our current weight-loss injection boom.

Wegovy and Mounjaro became household names in 2022, alongside other relatively young drugs such as Ozempic, Victoza, and Saxenda. Each of these drugs is a GLP-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA), meaning it mimics the hormone glucagon-like peptide 1, which is released after eating and causes a feeling of fullness. Edenfield says Wegovy makes eating less pleasurable, while Hall says Mounjaro “took away any desire to eat”: “I was eating almost nothing, and it was absolutely wonderful.”

Over the course of the last year, these so-called “miracle” weight-loss drugs have blown up across the internet. Celebrity news is made every time someone famous confirms or denies using the shots (Elon Musk: Yes. Khloe Kardashian: No). But these drugs owe much of their fame to social media and discussion boards, where they are promoted by everyday people and virality-chasing influencers alike. On TikTok, videos hashtagged Ozempic have 600 million views. On Facebook, injection support groups accumulate tens of thousands of members. Across social media, influencers promote health-care services that provide compounded, non-branded formulations of these medications, something some obesity specialists have warned against.

When a drug takes over the internet, it of course takes over the world. “People in their 20s, 30s, 40s are interested in what they’ve been seeing on the internet about injections to help lose weight,” says LaTasha Perkins, a family physician at Georgetown University in Washington, DC. Since the winter of 2022, Perkins has seen a moderate increase in inquiries about weight-loss injections. “This time last year I wasn’t having these conversations about these particular drugs,” she says. Now, patients come to her and specifically ask about Ozempic.

Yet not everyone who wants them goes to a doctor. Throughout 2022, rising demand for weight-loss injections caused global shortages. As a result, some people began seeking these drugs illegally, crossing borders or buying them under the counter without a prescription.

Do the hype and the hashtags tell the full story? What are the physical, social, and psychological side effects of a miracle? And can all the publicity lead people to do things they definitely shouldn’t do?