How your brain data could be used against you

Since I arrived at the conference on Monday, I’ve gathered the impression that brain stimulation is well and truly taking off, and that we’re poised to see at least some forms become more mainstream in medicine over the coming years.

We’ve covered some of the key advances in recent Tech Review articles. One is the ability to record and analyze reams of data from people’s brains. This was technically impossible even in the recent past. Today, it is quite routine for people with severe or otherwise untreatable epilepsy to have electrodes implanted in their brains for a week or more. This allows doctors to figure out where in the brain their seizures start, so surgeons can cut out that bit of brain tissue and stop the seizures.

These days neuroscientists can also use AI-based tools to help make sense of the rest of the data that is collected. This might help us understand what the brain is doing when we’re resting, chatting, or eating, for example. I recently wrote about one team that learned from this kind of data that the brain seems to cycle between periods of relative stability and chaos.

Implanting electrodes into the brain can also help us understand other disorders. Take depression, for example. Multiple research teams are investigating whether deep brain stimulation can help people with severe symptoms that can’t be treated with typical antidepressants, or even with last-resort options like electroconvulsive therapy.

The most cutting-edge approaches involve what are known as “closed loop” devices. These are designed to record what is happening in the brain and then deliver a jolt of electricity only when it seems the person might be about to take a turn for the worse.