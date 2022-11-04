Here’s how personalized brain stimulation could treat depression

We might be able to use a similar approach to lift our moods—something that could be life changing for people with disorders like depression. And we’re not just talking about general brain zaps—the goal is to create personalized devices that track your brain activity and optimize it.

We already use brain stimulation to treat mood disorders. Electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) has been used since the 1940s. Despite its terrible reputation, helped in no part by disturbing portrayals as in the film One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, ECT can be a lifeline for some.

Newer forms of brain stimulation appear to help treat mood disorders too. Surgically implanting an electrode deep inside the brain to deliver pulses of electricity can help some people with depression; it is considered a “promising” treatment. And a noninvasive approach, using magnetic fields to influence brain activity, has been approved to treat major depressive disorder in the US.

But none of these treatments are perfect. And they don’t work for everyone. A better approach might be to tailor brain stimulation to individuals. After all, we each have unique brains that develop and mature as we get older, and the patterns of activity in our brains change over the course of a day, along with our moods. Wouldn’t it be better to work out what is happening in a person’s brain at any given moment, and tweak brain activity accordingly?

That’s the goal of Maryam Shanechi at the University of Southern California, who described the progress she’s made so far at the recent virtual Technologies for Neuroengineering conference.

It’s exciting stuff. A few years ago, Shanechi and her colleagues made headlines with their “mood decoder”—a tool that enabled them to work out how a person was feeling by tracking brain activity. The team recorded activity in the brains of volunteers with epilepsy, who already had electrodes temporarily implanted to allow doctors to investigate the source of their seizures.