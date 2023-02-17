The Download: the oldest corner of the metaverse, and how EV batteries work

2 Tesla is recalling hundreds of thousands of ‘full self-driving’ cars

The current system allows vehicles to act dangerously around intersections. (ABC News)

+ The US government is to blame for letting things get to this point too. (Slate $)

+ Self-driving cars are facing a rocky road ahead. (The Guardian)

+ The big new idea for making self-driving cars that can go anywhere. (MIT Technology Review)

3 The US and China say they’ll get to the bottom of the spy balloon mystery

A phone call between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping is on the cards. (FT $)

+ The three other mysterious objects could actually be weather balloons. (NY Mag)

4 A deadly Marburg virus has been detected in Africa

At least eight people have died to date, and there’s no vaccine. (New Scientist $)

5 Bitcoin’s future rests in the hands of just five coders

They diligently catch bugs and keep its ticking over behind the scenes. (WSJ $)

+ Crypto has failed Black investors in parsoftware ticular. (Vox)

+ Beware: there’s a whole lot of crypto scams out there. (Wired $)

6 Big Tech has no female CEOs

Susan Wojcicki’s departure from YouTube makes the industry even more of a boy’s club. (Bloomberg $)

+ Other high-profile women have also stepped down in recent months. (WP $)

+ Why can’t tech fix its gender problem? (MIT Technology Review)

7 How 3D-printing could revolutionize battery design

Its solid-state cells are both efficient and cost-effective. (Fast Company $)

+ How old batteries will help power tomorrow’s EVs. (MIT Technology Review)

8 YouTube is teaching the world about Sufism

The mysticism-heavy branch of Islam is little-understood by non-disciples. (Rest of World)

9 What your supermarket knows about you

Those discount cards are a treasure trove of personal shopping data. (The Markup)