Deploying a multidisciplinary strategy with embedded responsible AI

Understanding the risks and rewards

The risk landscape of AI is broad and evolving. For instance, ML models, which are often developed using vast, complex, and continuously updated datasets, require a high level of digitization and connectivity in software and engineering pipelines. Yet the eradication of IT silos, both within the enterprise and potentially with external partners, increases the attack surface for cyber criminals and hackers. Cyber security and resilience is an essential component of the digital transformation agenda on which AI depends.

A second established risk is bias. Because historical social inequities are baked into raw data, they can be codified—and magnified—in automated decisions leading, for instance, to unfair credit, loan, and insurance decisions. A well-documented example of this is Zip code bias. Lenders are already subject to rules that aim to minimize adverse impacts based on bias and to promote transparency, but when decisions are produced by black-box algorithms, transgressions can occur even without intent or knowledge. Laws like the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation and the U.S. Equal Credit Opportunity Act require that explanations of certain decisions be provided to the subjects of those decisions, which means financial firms must endeavor to understand how the relevant AI models reach their results. AI must be understood by internal audiences too by ensuring, for example, that AI-driven business-planning recommendations are intelligible to a chief financial officer or that model operations are reviewable by an internal auditor. Yet the field of explainable AI is nascent, and the global computer science and regulatory community has not determined precisely which techniques are appropriate or reliable for different types of AI models and use cases.

There are also macro risks related to the health of the economic system. Financial companies applying data-driven AI tools at scale could create market instability or incidents such as flash crashes through automated herd behavior if algorithms implicitly follow similar trading strategies. AI systems could even functionally collude with each other across organizations, such as by bidding to achieve the highest or lowest price for a stock, creating new forms of anticompetitive behavior.

Toward responsible AI

Most AI risks are not, however, unique to financial services. Companies from media and entertainment to health care and transportation are grappling with this Promethean technology. But because financial services are highly regulated and systematically important to economies, firms in this sector have to be at the frontier when it comes to good AI governance, and proactively preparing for and avoiding known and unknown risks. Currently, banks are familiar with using governance tools like model risk management and data impact assessments, but how these existing processes should be modified in light of AI’s impacts remains an open conversation.

Enter responsible AI (sometimes called ethical or trustworthy AI). Responsible AI refers to principles, policies, tools, and processes to ensure AI systems are developed and operated in the service of good for individuals and society, while—in the business context—still achieving positive impact. Governments and regulatory bodies from the EU to the Monetary Authority of Singapore have been active in encouraging businesses to embed practices enhancing fairness, explainability, security, and accountability into AI throughout the AI lifecycle. The Algorithmic Accountability Act of 2022, introduced to the U.S. Congress in February 2022, aims to direct the Federal Trade Commission to require impact assessments of automated decision systems and augmented critical decision processes. Other regulators have also taken notice. The EU’s AI Act is in particular expected to be a major international driver of regulatory change in this space. Policymakers are focusing on creating standardized AI regulations while at the same time harmonizing these rules with finance-specific laws.

Along with the voluntary guidance and emerging regulations coming from policymakers, other actors like professional associations, industry bodies, standards organizations such as the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), and academic coalitions have released recommendations and tools for companies hoping to lead in responsible uses of AI.

Customer expectations are also a significant driver of RAI. “Customers want to know that their data is protected and that we're not using it incorrectly. We take a lot of time to consider and make sure we're doing the right thing,” says Cukor. “This is something that I spend a lot of time on with my fellow chief data officers in the firm. It’s very critical to us, and it's not something we're ever going to compromise.”

Responsible AI is, for Cukor, a lifecycle approach that upholds integrity and safety at every step in the journey. That journey starts with data, the lifeblood of AI. “Data is the most important part of our business,” he explains. “Data comes in and we process it, make sense of it, and make decisions based on it. The whole end-to-end process has to be done responsibly, ethically, and according to law.”