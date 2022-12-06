Uber’s facial recognition is locking Indian drivers out of their accounts 

The Uber app prompted Srikanth to try again, so he waited a few minutes and took another picture. Rejected again.

“I was worried about bookings. We have daily targets where if we complete a certain number of bookings, we get incentives,” Srikanth says. “I was anxious to log in and start driving, and not waste any time.” So he tried once more. This time he used a second phone to pull up an image of himself from before he visited the temple. When he took a picture of it, Uber informed him that his account had been blocked.

Srikanth is not alone. In a survey conducted by MIT Technology Review of 150 Uber drivers in the country, almost half had been either temporarily or permanently locked out of their accounts as a result of problems with their selfie. Many suspected that a change in their appearance, such as facial hair, a shaved head, or a haircut, was to blame. Another quarter of them believe it was due to low lighting.

Srikanth thinks the split-second decision to take a picture of another phone cost him his livelihood: he went from earning over $500 a month to nothing. He spent months afterward trying to get his account reinstated, to no avail. Eventually he had to move back to his hometown, where he works a few different jobs and makes barely 10% of what he used to.

Srikanth is far from the only worker in India who must interact with facial recognition technology. In addition to the country’s 600,000 Uber drivers, many others work for the homegrown ride-sharing platform Ola and for startups such as Swiggy, Zomato, and Urban Company. All ask their platform workers to upload selfies for logins or verifications.

Niradi Srikanth, before and after he changed his facial hair and hair style. COURTESY PHOTOS

In other markets, gig workers have fought back against facial recognition. In the UK, for example, at least 35 Uber drivers claimed last year that their accounts were wrongly terminated. The Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain has blamed a “racist algorithm.” Uber has faced at least two lawsuits in the UK because of the software.

Some countries and regions have moved to provide better protections for gig workers. The EU proposed a directive last year to improve working conditions and provide algorithmic transparency. And in September 2021, California court struck down Proposition 22, a ballot initiative that excluded gig workers from employee benefits under state law. These regulations recognize that algorithmic systems can “negatively impact the rights of workers,” says Divij Joshi, a lawyer and a PhD candidate at University College London. But India currently has few legal protections in place for gig workers, Joshi says: “These same transparency efforts are not being seen in India from a policy or regulatory lens.”

If problems persist—and protections remain limited—they could have an outsize effect, and not just on work. “Labor platforms in India are starting to become a key interface between the worker, the market, and the government—they enable loans for cars or even credit for larger household expenses,” says Aditi Surie, a senior researcher at the Indian Institute for Human Settlements, who has done research on gig work in India. In a country where such work can catapult someone from precarity to a middle-class existence (especially when estimates suggest that the majority of people worldwide who fell into poverty during the pandemic live in India), getting blocked from or kicked off a platform can have devastating consequences.