Here’s my guess: Neuralink will unveil a vision implant at today’s “show and tell”

The mysterious message immediately had Neuralink fans guessing what it could mean.

Here at MIT Technology Review, we consider such teases an invitation to make hard predictions about what Neuralink will show, relying on our understanding of brain-interface research, Neuralink’s capabilities, and in this case, a timely bit of information from a tipster.

With that in in mind, I predict Neuralink will announce it is not only reading brains with its electronic interface, but is now writing information into them, something it could demonstrate with a “vision prosthetic” that generates images inside an animal’s brain.

That’s possible because electrically stimulating the visual cortex, which lies at the back of the head, produces flashes of lights called “phosphenes” that an animal or person can perceive.

I think the demonstration could work like this: Researchers will send stimulation into a monkey’s visual cortex, creating spots of light arranged into, say, the shape of the letter “A.” Imagine, furthermore, that the monkey is trained to tell you what it sees, for instance by typing the letter A on a keyboard.

That could be the “show” and the “tell” hinted at by Neuralink in its announcement.

Such a vision prosthetic would not only be cool, but it’s totally feasible, even relatively easy to do—and certain to draw oohs and ahhs from Musk’s crowd of fans and followers.

Here's how it would work

The first demonstration that you could make people see spots of light by stimulating people’s brains dates way back to the 1970s. The idea now is to use more electrodes at once to create more phosphenes, then arrange these into a kind of very crude display, like an old-fashioned ballpark scoreboard.