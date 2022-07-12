Inside a radical new project to democratize AI

Unlike other, more famous large language models such as OpenAI’s GPT-3 and Google’s LaMDA, BLOOM (which stands for BigScience Large Open-science Open-access Multilingual Language Model) is designed to be as transparent as possible, with researchers sharing details about the data it was trained on, the challenges in its development, and the way they evaluated its performance. OpenAI and Google have not shared their code or made their models available to the public, and external researchers have very little understanding of how these models are trained.

BLOOM was created over the last year by over 1,000 volunteer researchers in a project called BigScience, which was coordinated by AI startup Hugging Face using funding from the French government. It officially launched on July 12. The researchers hope developing an open-access LLM that performs as well as other leading models will lead to long-lasting changes in the culture of AI development and help democratize access to cutting-edge AI technology for researchers around the world.

The model’s ease of access is its biggest selling point. Now that it’s live, anyone can download it and tinker with it free of charge on Hugging Face’s website. Users can pick from a selection of languages and then type in requests for BLOOM to do tasks like writing recipes or poems, translating or summarizing texts, or writing programming code. AI developers can use the model as a foundation to build their own applications.

At 176 billion parameters (variables that determine how input data is transformed into the desired output), it is bigger than OpenAI’s 175-billion-parameter GPT-3, and BigScience claims that it offers similar levels of accuracy and toxicity as other models of the same size. For languages such as Spanish and Arabic, BLOOM is the first large language model of this size.

But even the model’s creators warn it won’t fix the deeply entrenched problems around large language models, including the lack of adequate policies on data governance and privacy and the algorithms’ tendency to spew toxic content, such as racist or sexist language.

Out in the open

Large language models are deep-learning algorithms that are trained on massive amounts of data. They are one of the hottest areas of AI research. Powerful models such as GPT-3 and LaMDA, which produce text that reads as if a human wrote it, have huge potential to change the way we process information online. They can be used as chatbots or to search for information, moderate online content, summarize books, or generate entirely new passages of text based on prompts. But they are also riddled with problems. It takes only a little prodding before these models start producing harmful content.

The models are also extremely exclusive. They need to be trained on massive amounts of data using lots of expensive computing power, which is something only large (and mostly American) technology companies such as Google can afford.

Most big tech companies developing cutting-edge LLMs restrict their use by outsiders and have not released information about the inner workings of their models. This makes it hard to hold them accountable. The secrecy and exclusivity are what the researchers working on BLOOM hope to change.