Orchestrating workforce ecosystems

Dr. Altman’s research focuses on strategy, innovation, platforms, ecosystems, and the future of work. Her work has been published in Harvard Business Review (HBR), MIT Sloan Management Review, Academy of Management Annals, Advances in Strategic Management, Journal of Management Studies, and elsewhere. She was shortlisted for the “2021 Thinkers50 Distinguished Achievement Award for Breakthrough Idea” for research on ecosystems in businesses and organizations. Her 2017 HBR article on product-to-platform transitions has been honored with inclusion in three books in the “HBR 10 Must Reads” series. Before academia, Altman was a vice president at Motorola. She holds a doctorate in business administration from Harvard Business School, masters of science degrees in mechanical engineering and management from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from Cornell University.

Steven Hatfield, Principal, Workforce Transformation, Deloitte Consulting

Steven Hatfield is a Principal with Deloitte Consulting and serves as the Global Leader for Future of Work for the Firm. He has over 20 years of experience advising Global Organizations on issues of Strategy, Innovation, Organization, People, Culture, and Change

He has advised business leaders on a multitude of initiatives including activating Strategy, defining a preferred Future, addressing Workforce trends, implementing agile and resilient Operating Models, and transforming culture oriented to growth, innovation, and agility.

Steve has significant experience in bringing to life the ongoing trends impacting the future of work, workforce, and workplace. Often, this involvement includes Strategy Development, Innovation Capability Building, Executive Meeting Design & Facilitation, People and Workforce Strategy Development, and Large-Scale Change Program Design & Implementation. He draws on deep skills in Facilitation, Design Thinking, Organizational Behavior, Group Process, and Culture Enablement to create breakthrough experiences for clients.

He is a regular speaker and author on the Future of Work and is currently on the Deloitte leadership team, shaping the research and marketplace dialogue on future workforce and workplace trends and issues.

Steve has a Masters in Social Change & Development from Johns Hopkins and an MBA from Wharton.

Allison Ryder, Senior Project Editor, MIT Sloan Management Review

Allison Ryder designs, implements, and manages media communication strategies to help people and organizations share ideas, build brands, and grow businesses. She is the senior project editor at MIT Sloan Management Review, where she oversees content development and client relations for the Big Ideas initiative and produces the popular artificial intelligence podcast Me, Myself, and AI. Allison previously worked in marketing communications at design consultancy Continuum and in product development at Harvard Business Publishing.