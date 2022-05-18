The Download: A baby formula crisis, and the hunt to improve solar panels

Across the United States, parents are scrambling to find baby formula amid a nationwide shortage. To non-parents, the shortage may seem sudden, but it’s been quietly snowballing into a crisis for months, sparked by a recall from a plant run by Abbott Nutrition—the main provider of powdered infant formula to the US market. It may take months for supplies to become adequate.

In the meantime, out of sheer desperation, many parents are turning to Instagram and TikTok for tips on where to find formula, and despite repeated warnings from the FDA that homemade or diluted formula lacks the critical nutrients babies’ delicate systems need, videos of dangerous homemade recipes are being shared online. Parents are also getting stung by price-gouging and outright scams as they try to find formula to feed their babies. Read the full story.—Tanya Basu

These materials were meant to revolutionize the solar industry. Why hasn’t it happened?

Solar panels are basically synonymous with silicon. The material is used in about 95% of the panels in today’s market. But silicon solar cells are limited in how much energy they can harness from the sun, and they are still relatively expensive to make.

For many, compounds called perovskites have long held promise as potentially cheaper, lighter, more efficient solar materials. But despite the excitement—and a flurry of startups to commercialize the technology—some experts caution that perovskite-based solar cells could still be nearly a decade away from having a significant commercial impact, if it ever happens. Read our story to find out why.

—Casey Crownhart

An infuriating and expensive quest to buy an NFT

Our editor-in-chief Mat Honan attempted to buy an NFT of an Olive Garden restaurant for his friend Katie—partly as a gift, and partly to learn more about NFTs ahead of our print magazine issue all about money, and how it’s changing.