Anti-aging drugs are being tested as a way to treat covid

We certainly need a new way of treating the disease. Covid-19 might never go away. Even in countries with high levels of immunity, it’s still hospitalizing and killing people. But only a handful of effective treatments have been found, including antiviral, antibody, and steroid drugs—and these might not work as well against future variants.

And age not only raises someone’s chances of getting seriously ill with covid-19 but also increases the risk of developing long covid. If these drugs work, the hope is that they could potentially help treat that, too.

Younger defenses

Age withers the immune system in many ways. Older people are more likely to die from infections like the flu, and aged immune systems don’t tend to respond as strongly to vaccines. Some immune cells appear to become weaker, and less able to kill harmful viruses or bacteria. Others appear to be more easily triggered into action and maintain higher levels of damaging inflammation even when there is no infection, which can damage body tissues.

This degradation of the immune system is also thought to occur in younger people who are biologically old, meaning they have body systems that function more like those of older people than others of the same age. Conditions that make a person more vulnerable to the coronavirus, such as diabetes and lung and heart diseases, seem to be linked to having an older biological age. And people who had a higher-than-expected biological age 10 years before the start of the pandemic were more likely to die if infected.

Janet Lord, who studies the impact of age on the immune system at the University of Birmingham in the UK, has been focusing on one type of immune cell that appears to go awry in older people: neutrophils. These cells float around in our blood until an infection strikes, at which point they make a beeline for the area of infection. In older people, the cells seem to veer off in the wrong direction and can cause significant damage, burrowing through tissue “like a worm burrowing through soil,” says Lord. “That’s why we think that when an older person gets an infection, they’re sicker with it,” she says.

Her team has been working on a way to correct this and make neutrophils more efficient at targeting infections. The team has found that blocking the activity of an enzyme that influences how the immune system works seems to return neutrophils to a younger state in the lab. Intriguingly, Lord has found that statins—drugs commonly prescribed to lower cholesterol—might have a similar effect.

"Imagine if, in the pandemic, everyone had the immune system of a 20-year-old" Kristen Fortney, cofounder and CEO of BioAge Labs

A few years ago, Lord and her colleagues ran a small clinical trial of a statin in people aged 68 to 90 who were hospitalized with pneumonia. Around half the volunteers were given simvastatin once a day for seven days. Blood tests revealed that the neutrophils of the people taking statins acted much more like cells taken from younger people and were better at targeting infection. And while 20% of those who took a placebo died within 30 days of the trial, only 6% of those who took the statin did.

The approach, if it works, might also be useful in helping older immune systems cope with coronavirus infections. Lord points to evidence from China that suggests there’s a link between statin use and survival against covid-19. Xiao-Jing Zhang at Wuhan University and colleagues compared the outcomes of 13,981 people who were admitted to hospital with covid-19 in Hubei province, 1,219 of whom were taking statins. The team found that the people who took statins were less likely to die and more likely to recover well.