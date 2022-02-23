A pill for covid

Remember hydroxychloroquine, a malaria treatment taken by Donald Trump, and ivermectin, the horse dewormer that sent people to poison control? These drugs weren’t effective against covid-19. But people desperately wanted them to be. The dream was a pill you could swallow to make the virus go away.

Now the real thing is here: pills designed from the ground up to block the covid-19 virus. And they work. Given to people within a few days of infection, an antiviral from Pfizer slashes the chance of hospitalization by 89%. The US government has already placed orders for $10 billion worth of the new drug, called Paxlovid.

The new pill was no lucky stab in the dark. Chemists designed it to mess with the virus’s ability to copy itself. The medicine locks onto and blocks a protein, called a protease, that’s at the core of covid’s menacing replication machinery.