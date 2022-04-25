Ranking
Global Cloud
Ecosystem Index 2022
The Global Cloud Ecosystem Index is a ranking of 76 countries and territories according to how well technology, regulations, and talent promote the availability of cloud services. It also evaluates and compares the regulatory frameworks and digital practices that promote the use of cloud models in the public and private sector.
Overall rankings
Infrastructure
This pillar consists of various data points that indicate how well each country is served by telecommunications networks and computing resources which enable cloud-centric production models.
Ecosystem adoption
These six indicators combine the extent to which each country’s constituents access the outputs of cloud application and services across public and private sectors.
Security and assurancen
This pillar measures the maturity of regulatory environments that promote progressive, cloud-forward data security and sovereignty environments—and enable trust in digital resources.
Talent and affinity
The indicators in this pillar examine each country’s human capital assets that can contribute to a cloud-based digital economy.
Highlights
Today, cloud is computing—a foundational resource for businesses and governments alike as they strive to harness emerging technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, and the internet of things.
“The cloud is going to play a very important role in providing resilience, agility, and low latency for heavy workloads with millions of people accessing applications.”
Cloud leaders
“We select our cloud region locations based on customer demand to make services easier and faster for companies, and we also invest in those locations to make sure we have the right talent to serve our customers.”
Cloud leaders by region
East Asia & Pacific
Europe & Central Asia
Latin America & Caribbean
Middle East & North Africa
North America
South Asia
Sub-Saharan Africa
About the Index
The Global Cloud Ecosystem Index 2022 is a snapshot of worldwide cloud development and innovation. It ranks 76 nations and territories on the technology, regulations, and talent they use to promote cloud computing services. The Index consolidates scores given to each nation or territory across four themes, or pillars: infrastructure, ecosystem adoption, security and assurance, and talent and human affinity.
Methodology
The Global Cloud Ecosystem Index is based on the analysis of global macroeconomic, labor, trade, and technology data and primary research interviews with global technology developers, analysts, and policymakers. It quantifies the economies of 76 countries and territories along four separate pillars: infrastructure, ecosystem adoption, security and assurance, and talent and human affinity.
Within each pillar, a series of indicators—lists of qualitative and quantitative factors—were then selected and populated. Through trend analysis and research, weighting assumptions were assigned to determine the relative importance with which each indicator and pillar influenced a country’s cloud computing posture.
About MIT Technology Review Insights
MIT Technology Review was founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1899. MIT Technology Review Insights is the custom publishing division of MIT Technology Review. We conduct qualitative and quantitative research and analysis worldwide and publish a wide variety of content, including articles, reports, infographics, videos, and podcasts. If you have any comments or queries, please get in touch.
About Infosys Cobalt
Infosys Cobalt is a set of services, solutions, and platforms that acts as a force multiplier for cloud-powered enterprise transformation. It offers 35,000 cloud assets and over 300 industry cloud solution blueprints. Infosys Cobalt helps businesses redesign the enterprise, from the core, and also build new cloud-first capabilities to create seamless experiences in public, private and hybrid cloud, across PaaS, SaaS, and IaaS landscapes. With Infosys Cobalt’s community leverage, enterprises can rapidly launch solutions and create business models to meet changing market needs while complying with the most stringent global, regional and industry regulatory and security standards.
For more details on Infosys Cobalt, visit us at infy.com/infosyscobalt.