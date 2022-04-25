About the Index The Global Cloud Ecosystem Index 2022 is a snapshot of worldwide cloud development and innovation. It ranks 76 nations and territories on the technology, regulations, and talent they use to promote cloud computing services. The Index consolidates scores given to each nation or territory across four themes, or pillars: infrastructure, ecosystem adoption, security and assurance, and talent and human affinity.

Methodology The Global Cloud Ecosystem Index is based on the analysis of global macroeconomic, labor, trade, and technology data and primary research interviews with global technology developers, analysts, and policymakers. It quantifies the economies of 76 countries and territories along four separate pillars: infrastructure, ecosystem adoption, security and assurance, and talent and human affinity. Infrastructure This pillar consists of various data points that indicate how well each country is served by telecommunications networks and computing resources which enable cloud-centric production models. Ecosystem

adoption A half dozen indicators combine the extent to which each country’s constituents access the outputs of cloud application and services across public and private sectors. Security and

assurance The maturity of regulatory environments which promote progressive, cloud-forward data security and sovereignty environments—and enable trust in digital resources. Talent and human affinity The indicators in this pillar, which accounts for 25% of a country’s overall index score, examine each country’s human capital assets that can contribute to a cloud-based digital economy. Within each pillar, a series of indicators—lists of qualitative and quantitative factors—were then selected and populated. Through trend analysis and research, weighting assumptions were assigned to determine the relative importance with which each indicator and pillar influenced a country’s cloud computing posture.

About MIT Technology Review Insights MIT Technology Review was founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1899. MIT Technology Review Insights is the custom publishing division of MIT Technology Review. We conduct qualitative and quantitative research and analysis worldwide and publish a wide variety of content, including articles, reports, infographics, videos, and podcasts. If you have any comments or queries, please get in touch.