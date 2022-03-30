The Download: Chatbots could one day replace search engines. Here’s why that’s a terrible idea.

The must-reads

I’ve combed the internet to find you today’s most fun/important/scary/fascinating stories about technology.



1 The BA.2 omicron subvariant is now dominant in the US

It’s even more contagious than its predecessor—but hasn’t caused more severe illness. (NYT $)

+ Covid’s ability to adapt and spread is remarkable. (NYT $)

+ BA.2 has swept across southeast Asia, Africa and Europe, too. (The Hill)

+ Americans aged 50 and older are eligible for a second booster. (CNN)



2 How Britain’s worst cyberstalker evaded justice for over a decade

And inflicted misery on at least 62 women in the process. (The Guardian)



3 Tactical nuclear weapons would not help Putin win the war

But fears are growing that he will use them anyway. (WP $)

+ Cutting Russian civilians’ tech access will help end the war, says a Ukrainian government minister. (WP $)

+ Ukraine fears Russia could sabotage nuclear plants from the inside. (IEEE Spectrum)

+ Russia’s telecom regulator wants to fine YouTube up to 8 million rubles. (WP $)

+ A game had to pull its chat function because players kept arguing about the war. (Motherboard)



4 The EU’s new tech legislation looks unworkable

It doesn’t look like there’s a way to force messaging apps to be interoperable without compromising security. (Wired $)

+ But the legislation could help to avoid disinformation and hate speech in the metaverse. (FT $)



5 Toddlers are being left to scroll TikTok

Eeek. (The Guardian)

+ Meanwhile, adults overestimate their abilities to spot fake social media profiles. (BBC)



6 Apple may have won an Oscar, but does it really matter?

And crucially, is the amount of money it’s sinking into streaming sustainable? (NYT $)

+ At last, Apple has stopped repairing iPhones marked as missing. (MacRumors)



7 French Polynesia has created its own e-retail network to rival Amazon

Local couriers have flourished where commerce giants dare not tread. (Rest of World)



8 Pluto’s huge ice volcanoes suggest it’s warmer than we thought

That’s the conclusion of a new study analyzing data from NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft, which flew past in 2015. (New Scientist $)



9 Photo models can now sign away their biometric data

The information will be used to train third party AI and ML systems. (Motherboard)

+ Canada’s biometrics screening process is delaying settling Ukrainians.(CBA)



10 AI conquered chess and Go—now it’s coming for Bridge

Can it cheat, though? (The Guardian)

+ Did you know gifs were around for eight years before they could loop? (Slate)