Activists are helping Texans get access to abortion pills online

At the end of August, KT Volkova got an abortion in central Texas, where she lives. She was nearly six weeks pregnant.

“Time was of the essence,” she says. Just a few days later, on September 1, SB8 became law in Texas. SB8 effectively bans abortion in the state by making the procedure illegal when a heartbeat is detected, usually around six weeks after someone’s last period (unpredictable cycles mean that many people don’t know they are pregnant at that point). SB8 also offers a $10,000 bounty on those who help someone have an abortion within the state after the six-week mark.

Volkova was one of the lucky ones. An untold number of pregnant people in Texas are now stranded, unable to access a safe abortion within the state’s borders. Now activists are fighting back. Money-raising efforts for people trying to fund out-of-state abortions have taken off within Texas. Citizen activists are spamming bounty sites with fake reports.

And for pregnant Texans needing an abortion now, nonprofits are stepping in to help. Aid Access, which helps provide access to abortion pills online, has seen a spike in requests since the bill passed. The pills are mifepristone—which blocks progesterone, a hormone needed to maintain a pregnancy—and misoprostol, which induces a miscarriage.

“We definitely saw an increase after September 1 from Texas,” says Christie Pitney, a midwife who volunteers with Aid Access. Some people are even stockpiling abortion pills in Texas in case they need them in the future. She says Aid Access is now looking to add more volunteers to take calls in the state.