Eight ways scientists are unwrapping the mysteries of the human brain

Brain development that occurs after birth is also important. Rebecca Saxe at MIT is working to understand the brain structures and activities responsible for social cognition, which allows us to consider the mental states of other people.

Saxe has discovered a particular brain region that is key; by studying how activity in this region and others changes over the course of childhood, she may be able to understand how social abilities develop. She has also found that these brain activity patterns are altered in people with autism spectrum disorders.

The next frontier:

Even though researchers are starting to understand some of the processes that govern development and have identified things that can derail it, we’re far from being able to intervene when such problems occur. But as we gain insights, we could someday test therapies or other ways to address these developmental issues.

Computers that imitate the brain

What it is:

Computational neuroscientists use mathematical models to better understand how networks of brain cells help us interpret what we see and hear, integrate new information, create and store memories, and make decisions.

Why it’s important:

Understanding how the activity of neurons governs cognition and behavior could lead to ways to improve memory or understand disease processes.

The cutting edge:

Terry Sejnowski, a computational neurobiologist at the Salk Institute, has built a computer model of the prefrontal cortex and analyzed its performance on a task in which a person (or machine) has to sort cards according to a rule that’s always changing. While humans are great at adapting, machines generally struggle. But Sejnowski’s computer, which imitates information flow patterns observed in the brain, performed well on this task. This research could help machines “think” more like humans and adapt more quickly to new conditions.

Aude Oliva, the MIT director of the MIT-IBM Watson AI Lab, uses computational tools to model and predict how brains perceive and remember visual information. Her research shows that different images result in certain patterns of activity both in the monkey cortex and in neural network models, and that these patterns predict how memorable a certain image will be.

The next frontier:

Research like Sejnowski’s may inspire “smarter” machines, but it could also help us understand disorders in which the function of the prefrontal cortex is altered, including schizophrenia, dementia, and the effects of head trauma.

Why do things fall apart?

What it is:

Researchers are trying to determine the genetic and environmental risk factors for neurodegenerative diseases, as well as the diseases’ underlying mechanisms.

NHUNG LE

Why it’s important:

Improving prevention, early detection, and treatment for diseases like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Huntington’s, chronic traumatic encephalopathy, and ALS would benefit millions of people around the world.

The cutting edge:

Yakeel Quiroz, at Massachusetts General Hospital, studies changes in brain structure and function that occur before the onset of Alzheimer’s symptoms. She’s looking for biomarkers that could be used for early detection of the disease and trying to pinpoint potential targets for therapeutics. One potential biomarker of early-onset Alzheimer’s that she’s found—a protein called NfL—is elevated in the blood more than two decades before symptoms appear. Quiroz has also identified a woman with a protective genetic mutation that kept her from developing cognitive impairments and brain degeneration even though her brain showed high levels of amyloid, a protein implicated in Alzheimer’s development. Studying the effects of this beneficial mutation could lead to new therapies.

Researchers at the Early Detection of Neurodegenerative Diseases initiative in the United Kingdom are analyzing whether digital data collected by smartphones or wearables could give early warnings of disease before symptoms develop. One of the initiative’s projects—a partnership with Boston University—will collect data using apps, activity tracking, and sleep tracking in people with and without dementia to identify possible digital signatures of disease.

The next frontier:

As we learn more about the underlying causes of neurodegenerative diseases, researchers are trying to translate this knowledge into effective treatments. Advanced clinical trials targeting newly understood mechanisms of disease are currently under way for many neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and ALS.

It’s all connected

What it is:

Connectomics researchers map and analyze neuronal connections, creating a wiring diagram for the brain.

Why it’s important:

Understanding these connections will shed light on how the brain functions; many projects are exploring how macro-scale connections are altered during development, aging, or disease.

The cutting edge:

Mapping these connections isn’t easy—there may be as many as 100 trillion connections in the human brain, and they’re all tiny. Researchers need to find the best ways to label specific neurons and track the connections they make to other neurons in remote parts of the brain, refine the technology to collect these images, and figure out how to analyze the mountains of data that this process produces.