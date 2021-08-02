These are all the connections in a bit of mouse brain the size of a grain of sand

Neuroscientists have released the most detailed 3D map of the mammalian brain ever made, created from an animal whose brain architecture is very similar to our own—the mouse.

The map and underlying data set, which are now freely available to the public, depict more than 200,000 neurons and half a billion neural connections contained inside a cube of mouse brain no bigger than a grain of sand.

The new research is part of the Machine Intelligence from Cortical Networks (MICrONS) program, which hopes to improve the next generation of machine-learning algorithms by reverse-engineering the cerebral cortex—the part of the brain that in mammals is responsible for higher functions like planning and reasoning. A consortium of researchers led by groups from the Allen Institute, Baylor College of Medicine, and Princeton University collected the data.

“Some people think that maybe the fundamental secrets of human intelligence are to be found in studying the cortex,” says H. Sebastian Seung, a professor of computer science and neuroscience at Princeton and a lead scientist for MICrONS. “That’s why it’s been such a mysterious, glamorous subject in neuroscience.” As scientists learn more about the brain, their discoveries could lead to more humanlike AI.

Creating the map was a five-year project with three stages. The first involved taking measurements of what the mouse’s brain did when the animal was alive. This produced more than 70,000 images of active brain cells as the mouse processed visual information. Then MICrONS researchers cut out a small piece of the brain and sliced it into more than 25,000 ultra-thin pieces. Next, they used electron microscopy to take more than 150 million high-resolution images of those pieces.