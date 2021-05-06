AI consumes a lot of energy. Hackers could make it consume more.

The news: A new type of attack could increase the energy consumption of AI systems. In the same way a denial-of-service attack on the internet seeks to clog up a network and make it unusable, the new attack forces a deep neural network to tie up more computational resources than necessary and slow down its “thinking” process.

The target: In recent years, growing concern over the costly energy consumption of large AI models has led researchers to design more efficient neural networks. One category, known as input-adaptive multi-exit architectures, works by splitting up tasks according to how hard they are to solve. It then spends the minimum amount of computational resources needed to solve each.

Say you have a picture of a lion looking straight at the camera with perfect lighting and a picture of a lion crouching in a complex landscape, partly hidden from view. A traditional neural network would pass both photos through all of its layers and spend the same amount of computation to label each. But an input-adaptive multi-exit neural network might pass the first photo through just one layer before reaching the necessary threshold of confidence to call it what it is. This shrinks the model’s carbon footprint—but it also improves its speed and allows it to be deployed on small devices like smartphones and smart speakers.