Most people in AI don’t care too much about the details, says Jeff Hawkins, a neuroscientist and tech entrepreneur. He wants to change that. Hawkins has straddled the two worlds of neuroscience and AI for nearly 40 years. In 1986, after a few years as a software engineer at Intel, he turned up at the University of California, Berkeley, to start a PhD in neuroscience, hoping to figure out how intelligence worked. But his ambition hit a wall when he was told there was nobody there to help him with such a big-picture project. Frustrated, he swapped Berkeley for Silicon Valley and in 1992 founded Palm Computing, which developed the PalmPilot—a precursor to today’s smartphones.

But his fascination with brains never went away. Fifteen years later, he returned to neuroscience and set up the Redwood Center for Theoretical Neuroscience (now at Berkeley). Today he runs Numenta, a neuroscience research company based in Silicon Valley. There he and his team study the neocortex, the part of the brain responsible for everything we associate with intelligence. After a string of breakthroughs in the last few years, Numenta changed its focus from brains to AI, applying what it has learned about biological intelligence to machines.

Hawkins’s ideas have inspired big names in AI, including Andrew Ng, and drawn accolades from the likes of Richard Dawkins, who wrote an enthusiastic foreword to Hawkins’s new book A Thousand Brains: A New Theory of Intelligence, published March 2.

I had a long chat with Hawkins on Zoom about what his research into human brains means for machine intelligence. He’s not the first Silicon Valley entrepreneur to think he has all the answers—and not everyone is likely to agree with his conclusions. But his ideas could shake up AI.

Our conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Why do you think AI is heading in the wrong direction at the moment?

That’s a complicated question. Hey, I’m not a critic of today’s AI. I think it’s great; it’s useful. I just don’t think it’s intelligent.

My main interest is brains. I fell in love with brains decades ago. I’ve had this attitude for a long time that before making AI, we first have to figure out what intelligence actually is, and the best way to do that is to study brains.

Back in 1980, or something like that, I felt the approaches to AI were not going to lead to true intelligence. And I’ve felt the same through all the different phases of AI—it’s not a new thing for me.

I look at the progress that has been made recently with deep learning and it’s dramatic, it’s pretty impressive—but that doesn’t take away from the fact that it’s fundamentally lacking. I think I know what intelligence is; I think I know how brains do it. And AI is not doing what brains do.

Are you saying that to build an AI we somehow need to re-create a brain?

No, I don’t think we’re going to build direct copies of brains. I’m not into brain emulation at all. But we’re going to need to build machines that work along similar principles. The only examples we have of intelligent systems are biological systems. Why wouldn’t you study that?

It’s like I showed you a computer for the first time and you say, “That’s amazing! I’m going to build something like it.” But instead of looking at it, trying to figure out how it works, you just go away and start trying to make something from scratch.

So what is it brains do that’s crucial to intelligence that you think AI needs to do too?

There are four minimum attributes of intelligence, a kind of baseline. The first is learning by moving: we cannot sense everything around us at once. We have to move to build up a mental model of things, even if it’s only moving our eyes or hands. This is called embodiment.