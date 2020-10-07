Artificial intelligence (AI) continues to expand to power everything from security and facial recognition software to autonomous vehicles and mobile apps.

In “Women leading the future of mobile AI,” a video series sponsored by Qualcomm Technologies, MIT Technology Review CEO Elizabeth Bramson-Boudreau explores the latest AI advances on software tools, mobile platforms, and algorithmic advancements with five women experts, all determined to make AI performance and power efficiency a reality.

Also in this content collection, get help untangling some of AI’s newest, and knottiest, concepts. For example, distributed intelligence—that is, AI spread across channels to power applications such as real-time language translation. Learn about ways to develop innovative applications that overhaul the manufacturing and retail landscape—and get the latest research and insights on machine learning, smart cameras, and edge computing.

View the content hub.

This content was paid for by an advertiser. It was not produced by MIT Technology Review’s editorial staff.