Why people might never use autonomous cars

Automated driving is advancing all the time, but there’s still a critical missing ingredient: trust. Host Jennifer Strong meets engineers building a new language of communication between automated vehicles and their human occupants, a crucial missing piece in the push toward a driverless future.

We meet:

Dr. Richard Corey and Dr. Nicholas Giudice, founders of the VEMI Lab at the University of Maine

Ryan Powell, UX Design & Research at Waymo.

Rashed Haq, VP of Robotics at Cruise

Credits: This episode was reported and produced by Jennifer Strong,Tanya Basu, Emma Cillekens and Tate Ryan-Mosley. We had help from Karen Hao and Benji Rosen. We’re edited by Michael Reilly and Gideon Lichfield.