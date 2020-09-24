Skip to Content
MIT Technology Review
Artificial intelligence

Why people might never use autonomous cars

Engineers are working to improve communication between cars and their passengers.

September 24, 2020

Automated driving is advancing all the time, but there’s still a critical missing ingredient: trust. Host Jennifer Strong meets engineers building a new language of communication between automated vehicles and their human occupants, a crucial missing piece in the push toward a driverless future.

We meet: 

  • Dr. Richard Corey and Dr. Nicholas Giudice, founders of the VEMI Lab at the University of Maine
  • Ryan Powell, UX Design & Research at Waymo.
  • Rashed Haq, VP of Robotics at Cruise

Credits: This episode was reported and produced by Jennifer Strong,Tanya Basu, Emma Cillekens and Tate Ryan-Mosley. We had help from Karen Hao and Benji Rosen. We’re edited by Michael Reilly and Gideon Lichfield.

