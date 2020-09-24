How close is AI to decoding our emotions?
Emotion AI is becoming a big business. We talked to leading researchers about how good the tech actually is.
Researchers have spent years trying to crack the mystery of how we express our feelings. Pioneers in the field of emotion detection will tell you the problem is far from solved. But that hasn’t stopped a growing number of companies from claiming their algorithms have cracked the puzzle. In part one of a two-part series on emotion AI, Jennifer Strong and the team at MIT Technology Review explore what emotion AI is, where it is, and what it means.
We meet:
- Rana El Kaliouby, Affectiva
- Lisa Feldman Barrett, Northeastern University
- Karen Hao, MIT Technology Review
Credits: This episode was reported and produced by Jennifer Strong and Karen Hao, with Tate Ryan-Mosley and Emma Cillekens. We had help from Benji Rosen. We’re edited by Michael Reilly and Gideon Lichfield.