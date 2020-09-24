How close is AI to decoding our emotions?

Researchers have spent years trying to crack the mystery of how we express our feelings. Pioneers in the field of emotion detection will tell you the problem is far from solved. But that hasn’t stopped a growing number of companies from claiming their algorithms have cracked the puzzle. In part one of a two-part series on emotion AI, Jennifer Strong and the team at MIT Technology Review explore what emotion AI is, where it is, and what it means.

Rana El Kaliouby, Affectiva

Lisa Feldman Barrett, Northeastern University

Karen Hao, MIT Technology Review

