AI planners in Minecraft could help machines design better cities

The open-endedness of the challenge means that AIs need to master multiple objectives. To win, they must impress eight human judges from a range of backgrounds, including architects, archaeologists, and game designers.

These judges score the AI city planners in four areas: how well they adapt their designs to specific locations; how well the layouts work, according to criteria such as whether there are bridges and roads between different areas; how appealing they are aesthetically; and how much the designs evoke a narrative—are there details that tell a story about how a town came to be, such as a ruin or a pit from which building materials might have been mined? “Making a Minecraft village for an unseen map is something a 10-year-old human could do,” says Salge. “But it is really difficult for an AI.”

Levelling the land

For example, one entrant started by identifying the type of environment—desert or forest, say—and then generated buildings that looked as if they had been built out of common local materials. Another was good at leveling the landscape and laying down plazas. This tactic worked well on flat, open terrain, where it produced striking Japanese-style temple complexes. But it was less successful on a small island, which it paved over completely.

Even the winning entries still make silly mistakes. In one settlement, some of the houses are buried up to their eaves in sand. This is clearly because the algorithm wants to build on solid ground, says Salge. It sinks buildings until they hit rock.

Claus Aranha, who studies evolutionary computation at the University of Tsukuba in Japan, advised three entrants to the competition. He thinks it is a good way to explore and test out new AI techniques. “One thing that I really like is that there are many different approaches to this challenge,” he says.

Realistic-looking game worlds are one thing. But AI is already being used to analyze how cities are built. Techniques and approaches similar to those being deployed in the competition could one day help design real cities that are healthier and safer.

For example, Aranha has found that most entries take a top-down approach, meaning the AI city generator looks at a given area and generates a settlement to fit. That can give good overall results, but the details may be off. Aranha thinks that a multi-agent approach, where several AIs work independently to build structures informed by their immediate surroundings, could lead to more coherent and realistic designs.

He is now going to use this insight to help his own work, in which he uses simulations to explore the impact of different urban planning policies on disaster scenarios such as earthquakes or wildfires. He generates virtual cities by teaching a neural network what cities look like with data from OpenStreetMap. By automatically generating thousands of virtual cities that differ in properties such as street layouts or number and position of open spaces, he can assess whether a policy that required 10% of residential area to be reserved for parks would save lives.