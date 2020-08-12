Skip to Content
Artificial intelligence

Who owns your face?

The debate about regulating face id has reached a critical juncture in the US.

August 12, 2020

Police have a history of using FaceID to arrest protestors—something not forgotten by activists since the death of George Floyd. In the last of a four-part series on facial recognition, host Jennifer Strong explores the way forward for the technology and examines what policy might look like. 

We meet:

  • Artem Kuharenko, NTechLab
  • Deborah Raji, AI Now Institute
  • Toussaint Morrison, Musician, actor, and Black Lives Matter organizer
  • Jameson Spivack, Center on Privacy & Technology 

Credits: This episode was reported and produced by Jennifer Strong, Tate Ryan-Mosley, Emma Cillekens, and Karen Hao. We had help from Benji Rosen. We’re edited by Michael Reilly and Gideon Lichfield. Our technical director is Jacob Gorski.  

