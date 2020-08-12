Who owns your face?
The debate about regulating face id has reached a critical juncture in the US.
Police have a history of using FaceID to arrest protestors—something not forgotten by activists since the death of George Floyd. In the last of a four-part series on facial recognition, host Jennifer Strong explores the way forward for the technology and examines what policy might look like.
We meet:
- Artem Kuharenko, NTechLab
- Deborah Raji, AI Now Institute
- Toussaint Morrison, Musician, actor, and Black Lives Matter organizer
- Jameson Spivack, Center on Privacy & Technology
