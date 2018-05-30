Net Power announced today that it successfully fired up a pilot plant near Houston that takes an entirely new approach to capturing carbon dioxide. The news marks a critical first test for a system that promises an economical path to cutting greenhouse-gas emissions.

What does that mean? The 50-megawatt natural-gas facility puts carbon dioxide to work, using heat and pressure to turn it into a “working fluid” that drives a specially designed turbine. Excess amounts of the gas can be siphoned off during the process, ready to ship and sell.

The “first fire” essentially validates the underlying technology (a replacement for the traditional steam cycle known as the Allam cycle), showing that the theory works in the real world. But the company didn't provide any hard performance metrics, and it will still need to demonstrate that the plant can operate economically at a commercial scale.

What’s the big deal? To date, adding systems that can capture emissions from power plants has been complicated and expensive, jacking up the cost of producing electricity. Net Power expects that after it builds a few commercial-scale plants, it will be able to beat the costs of standard natural-gas plants.

That means the technology could provide a cheap, clean, and flexible source of power for the grid, capable of ramping up and down with demand more easily than standard solar and wind plants can. That promise is why energy researchers have been closely following the $140 million demonstration plant—and why MIT Technology Review placed the facility on its 2018 list of 10 Breakthrough Technologies.

What’s next? Net Power intends to license the technology. It’s already in talks with potential partners and customers, and it hopes to flip the switch on 300-megawatt commercial plants as early as 2021.