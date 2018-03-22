Google hopes blockchain tech will help it win the cloud war

The company is reportedly planning to use crypto to reassure its customers that their data is secure.

The news: Bloomberg says Google is “developing its own distributed digital ledger that third parties can use to post and verify transactions.” Such blockchain-style technology might provide an immutable record of how data has been used, viewed, or handled over time.

The idea: The report claims Google will use the tech to differentiate its cloud services from those of rivals like Microsoft and Amazon, by offering it to customers as a means of checking that their data is safe. It may also license the technology to other firms.

Why it matters: The cloud is a battleground right now, and tech giants are throwing all they have at it in order to win. AI is a huge part of that, but blockchain tech could also provide an edge.

